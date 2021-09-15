North Korea reportedly fired two ballistic missiles from its east coast according to reports from South Korea and Japan, meaning it has breached UN resolutions.

The short-range missiles flew 500 miles away from the launch site in central North Korea, at a maximum altitude of 60km, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff claim.

Although the weapons travelled towards Japan, the US Indo-Pacific Command claim the missiles did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel, territory or allies.

Yet, experts believe the use of such missiles demonstrated the “destabilising impact” of the country’s “illicit weapons programme”.

The country also fired a long-range cruise missile on Monday which it claimed was capable of hitting most of Japan and some believe carried a nuclear warhead.

Why is North Korea doing this?

North Korea has spent more than a year in pandemic lockdown, and cut off most of its trade with China to prevent Covid infections meaning it is on the cusp of an economic collapse.

However, these tests show its priority is still weaponry.

This is North Korea’s first ballistic missile test in six months, and is a further blow to the floundering denuclearisation talks first started between former US president Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader King Jong UN in 2018.

It’s said the country could be trying to increase its leverage with the US by upping its technology game.

The US is attempting to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programmes and offering sanctions relief in exchange, but talks have been at a standstill since 2019.

Some believe North Korea was also trying to out-do South Korea in an ongoing arms race.