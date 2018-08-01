Angry residents gathered outside an emergency meeting of a cash-strapped council to protest about proposed cuts to services for vulnerable children and adults.

Tory-controlled Northamptonshire County Council is struggling to meet its legal budgetary duties and needs to save £7m by next March.

The council, which has imposed spending controls twice so far this year, was slammed for being at the “vanguard of the austerity project”.

Dozens of people gathered outside county hall prior to the meeting to oppose cuts to services, with banners reading: “You bailed out the banks, you bailed out the DUP, you can bail out Northampton”.

During the meeting, which started at 5.30pm members, the public were give two-minute slots to give their comments on the financial situation.

Many took the opportunity to call for Conservative council leader Matthew Golby to resign with immediate effect.

Pat Markey, a teacher, said: “The cuts that we have faced over the last few years and the cuts that are about to happen are criminal.”

One woman who relies on disabled adult care said she had been “struggling for years to secure the care that I need”.

She said the reasons for her struggles were due to a “disgustingly low” rate that carers were offered to work.

Golby said: “The emotive nature of the speakers came out and I try to respect their views.

“We have got to take our own responsibility… and we welcome criticism and challenge.

“We know that the quantum of the challenge financially is huge… but we are going to do everything within our powers to win back the confidence and trust of people from Northamptonshire to get this council back on track.”

He added: “This is a massive task we are being asked to look at this evening… but I welcome some constructive feedback and challenge from opposition members. We want everybody to go back and take responsibility… for the people of Northamptonshire.”