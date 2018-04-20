George Bowden/HuffPost UK Abington library, pictured on a recent weekday morning, is under threat of closure after swingeing council cuts in Northamptonshire.

The government’s libraries minister could see the only two places to borrow books in his constituency close down if a “bankrupt” Tory council proceeds with plans to fill a financial black hole. Michael Ellis, a parliamentary undersecretary of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, has been responsible for the continual improvement of library services since January. But the minister has been forced to recuse himself from his role citing a conflict of interest, after previously making clear his opposition to the cuts. Local residents in his constituency have reacted with fury after it was announced cash-strapped Northamptonshire County Council would be pressing on with library closures in a bid to stay solvent.

Michael Ellis/Conservative Party publicity Libraries Minister Michael Ellis, right, pictured with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Northamptonshire is embroiled in the worst county council cash crisis in decades after central government cuts coincided with huge increases in a demand for services. The county was effectively declared itself bankrupt last month after issuing a ban on all new spending, and has explored controversial ways to raise funds. Ellis was made libraries minister in January, but within a month desperate county councillors waved through plans to sell local libraries in his Northampton North constituency at Abington and Kingsthorpe. Documents reveal the council hopes the plan to close 21 of the county’s 36 libraries will produce millions in so-called “capital asset receipts” from the sale of buildings. The cash will be used to “mitigate” huge losses in the authority’s day-to-day budget. Ellis publicly announced last month that he would “step back” from any investigation into the county’s libraries. His boss, the Culture Secretary Matt Hancock, has announced he will be taking over a probe into the closures. Explaining his decision, Ellis pointed out that in October 2017, as the cuts were being explored, he said publicly that he had “no confidence” in council bosses and therefore couldn’t impartially oversee an inquiry. A Culture Department source said officials had begun the process of gathering information and evidence to decide whether to launch a local inquiry into the cuts. The Fightback Campaigners have already launched several legal challenges against the closures, including a High Court case lodged on behalf of a child, as lawyers claim the council has failed to carry out a lawful public consultation. Meanwhile Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to confirm this week that he will send commissioners into Northants to review its budget and take over operations. Aside from Abington and Kingsthorpe, 19 other county libraries could close unless fully-costed bids to take over their running, including payments for buildings, leases, books and staffing totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds, are submitted by the end of May. The list of 21 libraries affected includes: A new library at Moulton which opened in June 2017 after a £400,000 grant from the county council;

Irchester library, built with a grant from US industrialist Andrew Carnegie in 1909;

Earls Barton library which, until recent cuts to opening hours, proudly hosted a dozen weekly events and games sessions, as well as the village’s Surestart centre. But despite the potential legal challenges, council officials remain steadfast. A spokesperson said on Wednesday that the authority will scrutinise detailed business cases from bidders, due next month, to “ensure [their] viability”. [SEE ALSO: ‘Bankrupt’ Tory council raided £9m schools subsidy to fix budget]

George Bowden/HuffPost UK The new library at Moulton, Northants, opened to fanfare in June 2017 as part of a £2.3m development.

The situation has prompted questions over how the council, which is led by a Conservative majority, can sell off publicly-owned buildings and then demand residents stump up thousands to buy them and keep libraries running. “It’s a case of: ‘we own it, now they want to sell it to us’,” Ian Chacksfield, chair of the Friends of Earls Barton Library group, said. “There’s never been a long-term plan for the library service here, it’s all panic, hand to mouth stuff.” During a visit to the site on a recent weekday afternoon, communal activities at the library were ongoing, with 30 patrons reading, writing and drinking tea, all while several children played with books. Should Abington’s branch close, the nearest library will be in central Northampton - not far for those with a car, but around 20 minutes away on the bus. Some of the other libraries due to close are in more rural locations.

George Bowden/HuffPost UK Former county librarian Alison Richards, right, with husband Graeme, has led a concerted campaign against Northamptonshire's proposed library cuts.