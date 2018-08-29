Police figures have revealed overall levels of violent crime were down at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival, despite total arrests rising compared to last year.

The number of stabbings, acid attacks and assaults on police officers at the world-famous street festival in west London were all lower this year than in 2017, according to Metropolitan Police data.

Recorded attacks on police officers also fell to 30 – down from 38 in 2017, when three officers were taken to hospital.

The figures led organisers to once again highlight the undue focus on criminality at Notting Hill Carnival, saying it “stifles” the event.

Carnival veteran and media commentator Maurice Mcleod said similar scrutiny is not seen with other iconic events, such as Reading Festival or Glastonbury.

“Sadly I think there’s still a habit to think about Notting Hill and only really think about crime,” he told HuffPost UK. “I don’t think carnival is a particularly violent or crime-ridden event.

“There are a lot of incidents each year but that’s because there are up to two million people attending. Would any similar sized event be so crime-free?”

The crime figures for the carnival released by police after the event show:

Number of stabbings: 2018 – 1 (non life-threatening); 2017 – 7 (all non life-threatening); 2016 – 15

Number of acid attacks: 2018 – 0; 2017 – 5 incidents in which injuries were “consistent with a corrosive-related liquid”

Number of officers injured: 2018 – 30; 2017 – 38

Number of offensive weapons seized by police: 2018 – 36; 2017 – no comparable data

Total numbers of officers deployed: 2018 – 13,020; 2017 – 12,573; 2016 – 12,025

Notting Hill Carnival arrests: 2018 – 373; 2017 – 301; 2016 - 454

It comes as the Metropolitan Police deployed a record number of officers at this year’s carnival and used knife arches for the first time.

Tough Section 60 stop and search powers were also employed to police the event in response to the recent increase in violent crime in the capital.