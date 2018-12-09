Novichok victim Charlie Rowley has said he is “terrified” about the future and fears the poison will eventually kill him within a decade.

The 45-year-old was exposed to the same nerve agent used in Salisbury to attack ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.

He is currently struggling with his eyesight and mobility

Rowley and his partner Dawn Sturgess, 44, fell ill in Amesbury months after the Skripal incident, and Sturgess died in hospital in July.

Britain has accused Russia of carrying out the poisoning of the Skripals, which the pair survived.

Russia has also been blamed for the death of Sturgess and the poisoning of Rowley, who are believed to have come into contact with Novichok discarded by the Skripals’ attackers.