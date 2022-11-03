Now Belize Slaps Down Suella Braverman Over 'Inhumane' Migrant Plans

Eamon Courtenay and Suella Braverman Getty

Suella Braverman was slapped down by another foreign government today over her handling of the UK’s migrant crisis.

Belize’s foreign affairs minister, Eamon Courtenay, denied reports that his country was working with the UK to accept migrants.

He slammed the home secretary for her migrant deportation plans, saying they were “inhumane”.

It follows reports in The Express that the home office is in talks with a number of new nations on deportation deals.

The newspaper claimed that home secretary Braverman was pushing talks for alternatives to the failed Rwanda plan with Paraguay, Peru, Belize and an African country.

#Belize is not in negotiations with the #UK or any other country to accept #migrants. We will not agree to accept exported migrants. That is inhumane and contrary to #InternationalLaw. pic.twitter.com/VJjRbME77h — Eamon Courtenay (@EcourtbzeEamon) November 2, 2022

This is despite the controversial deal to deport migrants to Rwanda costing millions of pounds and failing to get off the ground.

Courtenay tweeted: “Belize is not in negotiations with the UK or any other country to accept migrants.

“We will not agree to accept exported migrants. That is inhumane and contrary to International Law.”

It is the second government she has upset in two days over her handling of the United Kingdom’s migrant crisis.

On Wednesday the prime minister of Albania launched a blistering attack on Braverman over comments she had made about his citizens.

Edi Rama accused her of “discriminating” against Albanians in an extraordinary diplomatic row.

Albania’s Crown Prince Leka II also hit out, accusing the UK of “demonizing us for your own internal political benefits”.

Disproportionate slander is purely xenophobic.The UK has a population of 67 million, with 6 million emigrants.12 thousand 🇦🇱’s is not an invasion. The failings of British law enforcement is not our responsibility. A vast number of Albanians coming to 🇬🇧 are from the EU and not 🇦🇱 https://t.co/GJ1cmUzzIz — Princ Leka (@princeleka) November 1, 2022

It comes after Braverman told the Commons on Monday: “If Labour were in charge they would be allowing all the Albanian criminals to come to this country, they would be allowing all the small boats to come to the UK, they would open our borders and totally undermine the trust of the British people in controlling our sovereignty.”

The row broke out as it was reported that immigration minister Robert Jenrick was due to travel to Albania within the next fortnight.