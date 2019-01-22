With awards season in full swing, it is time for the stars of the British small screen to take their turn in the spotlight, as Tuesday night plays host to the National Television Awards.

All manner of celebrities are expected to be in attendance at London’s O2 Arena - from stars of daytime like Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, to the biggest names in drama like Jodie Comer and Richard Madden, not forgetting primetime giants like Graham Norton and Emma Willis.

The ceremony will see them and their respective shows face off in a number of categories, including Best New Drama and Best Daytime show, as host Dermot O’Leary hands out the gongs again.

But before all of that is the small matter of the red carpet, where all the stars will be posing up a storm in their gladrags on the way into the venue.

