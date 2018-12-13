Nursery Chucks Out Its Nativity Costumes By Mistake, Council Saves The Show

A local council saved a nursery’s Christmas nativity after staff accidentally threw away all the kids’ costumes.
Picture the scene. Tynemouth Nursery had washed and ironed all the adorable costumes for its 38 three- and four-year-olds taking part in the annual nativity play and packed them in black bags.
And yes – you guessed it. The bags full of costumes were accidentally put out with the rubbish and sent to the tip.
The nursery called its local council – North Tyneside – who said they’d search the tip. But faced with thousands (and thousands) of black bags, they offered to make new costumes for the children instead.
Nursery manager Melanie Robertson said the council had “saved Christmas”, seeing as the kids had been practising the carols for more than a month, for their audience of around 100 people.
“We thought they would just say to us ‘that’s tough, sorry’, but they didn’t,” she told the BBC.
Robertson said a member of the local authority arrived at the nursery just a few days later with a car full of materiale she’d spent the weekend making into costumes for everyone from Mary and Joseph, to the kings, shepherds, and an angel.
“I was just so emotional I couldn’t stop crying,” the nursery manager said.