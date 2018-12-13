Nursery Chucks Out Its Nativity Costumes By Mistake, Council Saves The Show

A local council saved a nursery’s Christmas nativity after staff accidentally threw away all the kids’ costumes.

Picture the scene. Tynemouth Nursery had washed and ironed all the adorable costumes for its 38 three- and four-year-olds taking part in the annual nativity play and packed them in black bags.

And yes – you guessed it. The bags full of costumes were accidentally put out with the rubbish and sent to the tip.

The nursery called its local council – North Tyneside – who said they’d search the tip. But faced with thousands (and thousands) of black bags, they offered to make new costumes for the children instead.

[Read More: Why the nativity play is the most competitive time of year for parents]