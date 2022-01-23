Ex-Minister Who Claims She Lost Job Over Muslim Faith Told To Make Formal Complaint

Ghani claimed she was warned that if she continued to raise the matter she would be “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A former Tory minister who claims she lost her job because of her Muslim faith has been urged to submit a formal complaint.

Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, said that while Nusrat Ghani’s allegations were “incredibly serious” the party could not investigate them because she had not entered a formal complaint.

Ghani, the Conservative MP for Wealden and transport minister until a Cabinet reshuffle in early 2020, claims she had a conversation with a whip in which they said her “Muslimness was raised as an issue” and that her “Muslim woman minister status was making colleagues feel uncomfortable”.

In an unusual move, chief whip Mark Spencer identified himself on Twitter as the colleague in question and strongly denied Ghani’s claims.

In a twitter thread he said the accusations were “completely false” and “defamatory”.

To ensure other Whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about this evening.



These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me — Mark Spencer (@Mark_Spencer) January 22, 2022

A number of Ghani’s colleagues have rallied behind her since the allegations emerged.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said Ghani was a “friend, a colleague and a brilliant parliamentarian” and that her claims had to be “investigated properly and racism routed out”. Caroline Noakes, chair of the women and equalities select committee, said she was “absolutely appalled”.

Asked by Sky News’ Trevor Phillips which colleague he believed, Raab said: “I think if there’s any claim like this, a formal complaint should be made and as the chief whip has said, Nus was invited to make a formal complaint, she still is able to do so, and she hasn’t yet done so.

“So I’m not going to start getting into impugning anyone’s integrity.”

On the BBC’ Sunday Morning programme, Raab was asked why Ghani would “make up” the accusations.

“I can’t answer that, all I’m trying to give you a very clear account of what the chief whip said in response...I would say if Nus wishes to do so, she should make a formal complaint so it can be properly investigated.”

A No.10 spokesman said on Sunday that Boris Johnson met with Ghani to discuss her “extremely serious claims” and that he invited her to make a formal complaint, but she did not do so.

“After being made aware of these extremely serious claims, the prime minister met with Nusrat Ghani to discuss them,” the spokesman said.

“He then wrote to her expressing his serious concern and inviting her to begin a formal complaint process. She did not subsequently do so.

“The Conservative party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind.”

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Ghani described the impact the alleged interaction had had on her.

“It was like being punched in the stomach,” she said. “I felt humiliated and powerless.”

Ghani went on to say that she was warned that if she continued to raise the matter she would be “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”.

“The feeling of isolation and powerlessness after this episode would not leave me, and I raised it several more times through official party channels and with some colleagues,” she told the newspaper.

“However, after the threats from whips, I was extremely careful to follow procedure, and when the procedure ran out of road I had no choice but to get on with my career and make a difference for my constituents and for the issues I care about from the back benches.”

Ghani’s claims are likely to lead to a further deterioration of relations between some backbenchers and the government following a dramatic week in which the whips were accused of using threatening and intimidating behaviour against MPs who were minded to vote against the government.

Christian Wakeford, the MP for Bury South who defected from the Tories to Labour, claimed he was threatened with having a new secondary school blocked in his constituency if he voted against the government on an issue.

He has since said former chief whip Gavin Williamson was behind the threat.

In response, Williamson has said he does not have “any recollection of the conversation as described but what I do remember is working tirelessly with Christian and others in order to be able to deliver this school, which I did”.

William Wragg, chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, is reportedly meeting with the police this week over allegations the whips tried to “blackmail” MPs.

At the beginning of a committee session, Wragg said: “Members of staff at No.10, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those who they suspect of lacking confidence in the PM is unacceptable.”