Oasis Just Added These 3 Extra Dates To Their Long-Awaited Reunion Tour

Oasis performers Liam and Noel Gallagher (L-R) performing in 2021 and 2022 via Associated Press

Tickets aren’t even on sale yet, and Oasis are already adding more dates to their much-hyped reunion tour.

After more than a decade of speculation about whether Liam and Noel Gallagher would ever put their differences aside and perform together again, the brothers confirmed earlier this week that they’d be hitting the road next year.

The 2025 tour initially consisted of 15 dates at stadiums around the UK and Ireland, but due to “unprecedented demand” they’re already doing three more.

Oasis’ extra shows will include new dates in Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

Due to unprecedented demand, three new UK dates will be added to Oasis Live ‘25 🔥

🎸Heaton Park - July 16th

🎸Wembley - July 30th

🎸Edinburgh - August 12th

However, one place you apparently won't be catching Oasis in 2025 is Worthy Farm.

However, one place you apparently won’t be catching Oasis in 2025 is Worthy Farm.

On Wednesday afternoon, the group was forced to dismiss rumours that they’d be putting in an appearance at Glastonbury (or, indeed, any other UK festivals) next year, assuring fans: “The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ’25 World Tour.”

Oasis’ tour, now consisting of 18 shows in total, will begin in Cardiff in July 2025, before moving to Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

It will then wrap up with two shows in Dublin, which are due to take place on 16 and 17 August.

A press release shared on Tuesday explained that there “has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion”, which instead came about as a result of “the gradual realisation that the time is right”.