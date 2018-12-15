Obamacare: Texas Judge Rules Health Law Is Unconstitutional - Here's What You Need To Know

A US federal judge in Texas has ruled that the Affordable Care Act – also known as “Obamacare” – is unconstitutional.

The landmark healthcare act could be headed back to the Supreme Court for the third time.

What Is The Affordable Care Act?

The law, introduced by President Barack Obama in 2010, aimed to make healthcare more widely available and affordable for Americans who could not afford the vital cover.

How Many People Are Covered?

About 20 million people have gained health insurance coverage since the ACA passed in 2010 without a single Republican vote.

What Does The Ruling Say?

In a 55-page judgement, US District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled that last year’s tax cut bill knocked the constitutional foundation from under the ACA by removing a penalty for not having coverage.

The rest of the law cannot be separated from that provision and is therefore invalid, he wrote, but supporters of the bill immediately said they would appeal.

The lawsuit was brought in February by Republican officials in 20 states.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his Wisconsin counterpart Brad Schimel – both Republicans – led the legal challenge.