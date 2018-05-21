Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has opened three new investigations into Kremlin-backed TV channel RT, bringing the total number of probes to almost a dozen.

A spokeswoman for the regulator said the further investigations – one regarding a segment on current affairs programme Crosstalk and two news broadcasts – are looking into “the due impartiality of news and current affairs programmes broadcast” on the channel.

RT is now subject to 11 investigations.

Ofcom first announced it was investigating RT last month over its coverage of the Salisbury poisoning scandal involving former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

At the time, Ofcom said there has been a “significant increase” in the number of programmes on the RT service - formerly known as Russia Today - that “warrant investigation” as potential breaches of the Ofcom broadcasting code.