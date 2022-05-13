Boris Johnson And Oliver Dowden's Auction Donation Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Boris Johnson signed a champagne bottle which Oliver Dowden then donated to a charity auction in Hertfordshire Getty

An auction donation from Oliver Dowden went viral on Friday as it appeared to completely misread the public’s current attitude towards the law-breaking in Downing Street.

Dowden, the MP for Hertsmere and the Conservative Party chairman, donated a champagne bottle signed by prime minister Boris Johnson for the local charity event which was held on Thursday night – and it was quickly perceived as a joke about the government’s breach of Covid rules during the partygate saga.

The description, not added by Dowden, reads: “A bottle of champagne signed by Boris. Hugely valuable as a souvenir of partygate and the exemplary behaviour and morality of our dear leader.”

Just below this tongue-in-cheek message, the note adds: “Donated by Oliver Dowden.”

Food critic Jay Rayner tweeted an image of this description, alongside the following caption: “Perhaps you thought the Conservative Party took partygate seriously.”

Perhaps you thought the Conservative party took partygate seriously. Last night a champagne bottle signed by @BorisJohnson was donated to a charity event in Hertfordshire by local MP and Tory party chairman @OliverDowden. Read the description. pic.twitter.com/FtjgvKcYKS — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 13, 2022

Twitter users were furious, and Rayner’s message had amassed more than 18,000 likes less than two hours after he posted it.

But, many people did slightly misunderstand the descriptive note and believed that message itself had come from Dowden.

They really are laughing at us. https://t.co/ByR4T4FO7B — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) May 13, 2022

This is far worse than the infamous “there’s no money left” note. https://t.co/CIqJIdlFrM — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) May 13, 2022

A spokesperson for the minister later cleared this up, telling: “This item was donated in good faith several months ago for a local charity auction.

“Oliver Dowden had no prior knowledge of the description and this is obviously not his view.”

Even so, the photo was published just as efficiency minister Jacob Rees-Mogg dubbed partygate a “non-story” during his morning media rounds and a day after Scotland Yard confirmed that it has now issued more than 100 fines over the Downing Street lockdown gatherings.