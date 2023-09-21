Olivia Rodrigo Names The One Animal She Fears More Than 'Aliens And S**t'

Olivia Rodrigo Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo says one type of animal is not “good 4” her.

In an interview answer that didn’t make it into her new Rolling Stone cover story, the Vampire singer said her “biggest fear” is birds.

“Birds are so foreign to us — there’s not one body part that looks like ours,” Rodrigo told the magazine.

“Everyone’s all afraid about aliens and shit. They’re like, ‘What are the aliens going to look like?’ I’m like, ‘We have birds on our planet, and we’re not scared of them. We’re fine!’”

Rodrigo, who is set to take off on her highly anticipated Guts World Tour next year, later quipped about the satirical “Birds Aren’t Real” movement, which promotes a conspiracy theory that birds are government-managed drones. “Everyone’s like, ‘Have you ever seen a pigeon’s nest? Have you ever seen a pigeon lay an egg?’ And me at 18 years old, I’m like, ‘Wow. I’ve never seen a pigeon’s nest!’”

The singer’s claimed fear of birds clashes with her 2021 song 1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back, which features their chirps in its introduction.

In a 2021 interview on The Zach Sang Show, Rodrigo said her producer Daniel Nigro had the idea for the bird sounds.

“He actually just like stuck a microphone out of his window in his house and recorded the birds in the morning and put them in the song, which I think is great and it sort of adds a cool ambiance,” she said.

Rodrigo is fresh off the release of her sophomore album Guts, and her song Vampire currently sits at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The album also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.