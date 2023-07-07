Olivia Rodrigo Has One Music Icon In Mind As Her 'Biggest Celebrity Crush Of All Time'

Olivia Rodrigo Timothy Norris via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo named Bruce Springsteen as her “biggest celebrity crush of all time” while record shopping in New York City’s East Village.

Rodrigo, browsing with Vogue magazine writer Jia Tolentino for the August cover story, found a PORN IN THE U.S.A.! bootleg live recording from a 1984 Springsteen concert in Toronto.

“He’s my biggest celebrity crush of all time,” Rodrigo said, tucking the record under her arm. “I think I might have to get this for my new apartment. Yeah, you’re coming home with me.”

Springsteen adds to a list of music icons Rodrigo has shown love for.

The singer took the Madison Square Garden stage with Billy Joel last summer to perform Deja Vu, a song that mentions the Piano Man singer. The pair also performed Joel’s Uptown Girl and shared a hug.

Rodrigo told Vogue that she also considers Carole King “among her major influences.”

King, in an interview with the magazine, praised Rodrigo’s songwriting.

“You could tell she really believed in the lyrics. And that there was substance behind them, craft and substance,” King said. “I was struck by how grounded she is. She’s a professional in everything she does — she’s been a professional for a long time.”

