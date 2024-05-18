Olivia Rodrigo Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction: 'I Almost Flashed You Guys'

Olivia Rodrigo performing in Dublin last month Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo handled an “embarrassing” wardrobe malfunction like a pro.

While performing her song Love Is Embarrassing during a London stop of her Guts world tour on earlier this week, Olivia suffered an unexpected wardrobe crisis when her bra top began to come undone.

In a viral clip shared on TikTok, the Grammy-winning singer is seen clutching her top after realising it’s come loose. A backup dancer then approaches her and tries to refasten the item as they continue dancing through the blunder.

Advertisement

“This is fucking embarrassing,” Olivia said with a laugh as she finished performing the song.

Fans reacted over the mishap in the comments section, with many joking about how the timing lined up perfectly with the aptly named tune.

“This malfunction happening to love is embarrassing is so true,” one person wrote.

“This was actually the perfect song for this to happen to,” another said.

Another TikTok video from the concert shows the Vampire crooner reemerging on stage after fixing her top. She tells the crowd: “I almost flashed you guys, but we’re OK now!”