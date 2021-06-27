Reports about It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander potentially taking over the lead role in Doctor Who have sparked a lot of conversation on social media.

The Years & Years singer – whose acting credits include Skins, Penny Dreadful and The Riot Club – found himself at the centre of rumours about succeeding Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord on Sunday morning.

According to The Sun, Olly’s role as Ritchie Tozer in It’s A Sin impressed BBC bosses, and he’s now reportedly in “prime position to take over” the role of The Doctor.

The tabloid also noted that It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies – who oversaw Doctor Who’s revival back in 2005 – had “championed” Olly for the part.