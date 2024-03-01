Olly Alexander performing live last year Jim Dyson via Getty Images

Olly Alexander has debuted the song he’ll be performing at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Back in December, the former Years & Years singer made the surprise announcement that he’ll be representing the UK at Eurovision in 2024.

In the weeks since, he teased that his competing song will be titled Dizzy, and finally unveiled the track first thing on Friday morning.

Fancy a listen? Go on, then…

Olly co-wrote the track with music producer Danny L Harle, whose recent credits include Dua Lipa’s Houdini and Training Season, as well as work with Charli XCX, Rina Sawyama, Caroline Polachek and Liam Gallagher.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given how the song sounds, he said Dizzy was inspired by music from the 80s, most notably Erasure, Adamski “and, of course, Pet Shop Boys”.

Speaking about the songwriting process, Olly said: “We started off with the word Dizzy because it just popped into my head and I liked it. I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying ’dizzy from your kisses/ so the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out.

“Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical and we wanted to describe this magical place in the song; a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop.

“We took the feeling of Dizziness and put that into the production, so there’s a lot of undulating arpeggios, lilting harmonies and counter rhythms in the backing vocals.”

Olly in the official Dizzy single art BBC

Olly initially rose to prominence as the frontman of the pop group Years & Years, known for hits including Desire, Shine, Sanctify, Starstruck and the number one hit King. The group later became a solo endeavour for Olly, and Dizzy marks his first release under his own name.

As well as his music career, Olly won widespread praise for his leading performance in the Russell T Davies drama It’s A Sin back in 2021.