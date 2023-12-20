Eurovision Fans Reckon They've Cracked A Major Code About Olly Alexander's Competing Song

Olly Alexander on stage earlier this year Jim Dyson via Getty Images

Since the news that Olly Alexander will be representing the UK at next year’s Eurovision, British fans of the contest have been talking about little else.

And while the one-time Years & Years frontman has so far remained tight-lipped about his competing song, it seems he might have inadvertently given fans more of a teaser than we first thought.

Once the news was announced during Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing final, Olly shared a video of himself discussing his Eurovision appearance on TikTok against a backdrop of London.

@ollyalexander this was very difficult to keep quiet omg !! so excited to announce that I’m the uk's @Eurovision entry for 2024 💕 !!! i’ve wanted to do this for a long long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name 🥺 i’m determined to give it everything i’ve got!! i shall put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all! lets do this!!! #eurovision 🏳️🌈 ❤️ ♬ original sound - Olly Alexander

However, what you might not have spotted, though, is that the clip was full of numbers that point to a major clue about the track.

X user @ImShaneReaction pointed out the numbers 4, 25 and 26 could all be seen in the footage, (twice, in the case of 26), while Big Ben was pointing to the number 1, (or, as it is in Roman numerals, I).

If each of these numbers were to correspond to a letter of the alphabet, they’d spell out the word “Dizzy”, leading many to assume this could be the name of Olly’s Eurovision song.

What’s more, a dizzy-looking emoji was also used in the clip, appearing to back up the theory.

CORRECTING my dyslexic self.



The Olly Alexander video features the numbers



4 26 26 25

The correlating letters are D Z Z Y.



The big hand of the clock is at I.



The 😵💫 is on the phone box.



The UK's entry is called Dizzy. pic.twitter.com/xhOuctPcWG — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) December 19, 2023

I can’t see how u could be wrong. Impressed — Púca 🇵🇸 (@pucamusic) December 19, 2023

What is this Only Connect-style witchcraft?! Very plausible. 👊🏼 https://t.co/9V6znnsl4a — 🇬🇧 | David Hobbs (@davidhobbs1990) December 19, 2023

If I ever go missing I don’t want the police searching for me I want a team of Eurofans https://t.co/fPlDzwb44z — Brent (@eurovisionbrent) December 19, 2023

beloved pop smash hit houdini, also produced by danny l harle, had its song title revealed in a code exactly the same as this btw https://t.co/YagfaBsXVJ pic.twitter.com/MuL3PHA8GR — jon 🕊️ (@jonzzinjected) December 19, 2023

Just to back this up, Olly posted two Tiktoks in July when he was working with Danny, the one on the 26th definitely sounds like he censored himself from singing Dizzy https://t.co/BM9HljRfwD pic.twitter.com/B2nFzTOwWA — Cuz (@HeIsTheCuz) December 19, 2023

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.

Olly co-wrote his mysterious Eurovision song with Danny L Harle, whose credits include Dua Lipa’s Houdini and songs with Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, Liam Gallagher and Rina Sawayama.

The It’s A Sin star previously said: “As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.

