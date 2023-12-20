Eurovision Fans Reckon They've Cracked A Major Code About Olly Alexander's Competing Song

Since the news that Olly Alexander will be representing the UK at next year’s Eurovision, British fans of the contest have been talking about little else.
And while the one-time Years & Years frontman has so far remained tight-lipped about his competing song, it seems he might have inadvertently given fans more of a teaser than we first thought.
Once the news was announced during Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing final, Olly shared a video of himself discussing his Eurovision appearance on TikTok against a backdrop of London.
However, what you might not have spotted, though, is that the clip was full of numbers that point to a major clue about the track.
X user @ImShaneReaction pointed out the numbers 4, 25 and 26 could all be seen in the footage, (twice, in the case of 26), while Big Ben was pointing to the number 1, (or, as it is in Roman numerals, I).
If each of these numbers were to correspond to a letter of the alphabet, they’d spell out the word “Dizzy”, leading many to assume this could be the name of Olly’s Eurovision song.
What’s more, a dizzy-looking emoji was also used in the clip, appearing to back up the theory.
HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.
Olly co-wrote his mysterious Eurovision song with Danny L Harle, whose credits include Dua Lipa’s Houdini and songs with Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, Liam Gallagher and Rina Sawayama.
The It’s A Sin star previously said: “As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.
“I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible. It shall be an honour.”