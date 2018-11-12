Omega 3 and Vitamin D Supplements Do Not Protect Against Cancer Or Heart Disease, Research Suggests

Omega 3 and vitamin D supplements are ineffective at protecting against cancer and heart disease, one of the largest studies to date on the topic suggests.

More than 25,000 people over 50 took part in the large-scale study and were prescribed either a daily dose of vitamin D, omega 3 or a placebo pill.

After five years, the researchers said there were no significant differences between rates of cancer or heart disease diagnosis among people taking supplements compared to those taking a placebo.

The research, from Harvard Medical School, follows a study by the University of East Anglia earlier this year, which concluded omega 3 supplements do “very little” to protect against heart disease, stroke or early death.