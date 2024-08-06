One Of The Last Tory Government's Most Unpopular Laws Is Being Scrapped By Labour

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act via Associated Press

One of the last government’s most unpopular - and least successful - laws is being scrapped by Labour.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act, which was passed last year, was meant to make it more difficult for public sector workers to take industrial action.

Under the controversial legislation, sectors such as the NHS or railways would have to provide a “basic” level of service during strikes.

However, in the 18 months it has been on the statute book, the law - which was widely condemned by unions - has never been used once.

The Department for Business and Trade today confirmed that the Act will be formally repealed as part of a new package of measures aimed at increasing workers’ rights.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said: “Attempting to clamp down on the fundamental freedom of working people has got us nowhere and this was targeted at sectors who dedicate their lives to serving us all.

“That’s why we’re scrapping this pointless law and creating a new partnership between business, trade unions and working people through our New Deal.

“Repealing this legislation is the first part of our plan to reset industrial relations so they are fit for a modern economy.”

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “We need to get Britain’s economy moving again, deliver growth and the public services which taxpayers deserve.

“The Strikes Act has not worked - unbelievably, the UK has lost more days due to strike action than France, costing the taxpayer billions of pounds, and these divisive laws haven’t resolved a single strike since they were introduced.

“By removing minimum service levels, we will reset industrial relations, so they are based on good faith negotiation and bargaining, ending the chaos and restoring trust in public services.”

Unions welcomed the move. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said it was “an opportunity to reset industrial relations in Britain and to move to a position of negotiating just settlements to disputes rather than having trade unions attacked and demonised”.

The Fire Brigades Union said: “Overturning this attack on the right to strike is a victory for all workers, fought and won by trade unions. Today must mark the beginning of the end of decades of attacks on workers’ rights.”

But shadow business secretary Kevin Hollinrake accused Labour of “surrendering to their union paymasters”.

He said: “We put the interests of the British public first through our Minimum Service Levels Act, making sure that the militant unions could not cripple the railways, schools or the NHS.

“But Labour are placing access to emergency care and schools staying open at risk just to appease the unions.

