One Of The Most Iconic Movies Of The 2000's Is Being Rebooted

Dimension Films

Scary Movie, the film franchise that mercilessly dunked on 90s horror flicks such as Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, is expected to be rebooted in 2025.

Paramount Pictures will be partnering with the Fast and Furious producer Neal H. Moritz to bring this format back to life after it came to a halt in 2013. The film is expected to go into production in 2024 and arrive in cinemas in 2025.

Advertisement

Very exciting news for those who were missing the parody-era of films.

Why is Scary Movie coming back now?

After 11 years and five successful films, it may seem a little strange to bring these films back, but there have been so many incredible horrors over the past decade that the filmmakers will have plenty to work with.

With films like Hereditary, Pearl, M3GAN and Smile being just some of the most popular horrors over the past decade, this is now an ideal time to lampoon these chilling flicks and bring back horror-comedy joy.

This will be part of the Paramount first look partnership with Miramax

This film will be part of the new franchise, with Miramax fully financing the new production and Paramount taking the reins on distribution, according to Variety.

Variety said: “The indie label is a joint venture between Paramount and BeIN. Miramax recently announced that it has a new CEO in former MGM chief Jonathan Glickman.”

Advertisement

Moritz is also an executive producer on upcoming series Knuckles, the film Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and is involved in several feature film projects including a reboot of 90s action flick Face/Off.

What a time it is for reboots!