Racist Archie Comments Didn't Come From Queen Or Prince Philip, Oprah Reveals

Oprah Winfrey has said that neither the Queen or Prince Philip were responsible for racist remarks made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s skin colour. In the couple’s interview with the US chat show host, the Duchess of Sussex revealed a member of the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about how dark the colour of Archie’s skin might be when he was born. While the pair did not name who had made the comments, Oprah has said that Harry told her off camera that his grandparents were not involved.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sat down with @Oprah in their first major interview since stepping away from royal duties.@Oprah joins us exclusively with her reaction on that revealing interview. #OprahMeghanHarrypic.twitter.com/M4oqmbKGfR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Appearing on CBS This Morning on Monday to discuss the interview, Oprah said: “He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather [who] were a part of those conversations. “He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations – as you can see, I tried to get that answer, on camera and off.” Meghan previously told Oprah that the conversations about Archie were relayed to Prince Harry. “I think that would be very damaging to them,” she said. Prince Harry also said he would not reveal what transpired in the conversation, saying: “That conversation I’m never going to share. At the time, it was awkward. I was a little bit shocked.”

“You’re not going to tell me who had that conversation?" Oprah asks after Meghan says there were concerns about her child's skin color



“I think that would be very damaging to them.” #OprahMeghanHarrypic.twitter.com/TGulbooO8P — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021