Racist Archie Comments Didn't Come From Queen Or Prince Philip, Oprah Reveals

Oprah Winfrey has said that neither the Queen or Prince Philip were responsible for racist remarks made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s skin colour.
In the couple’s interview with the US chat show host, the Duchess of Sussex revealed a member of the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about how dark the colour of Archie’s skin might be when he was born.
While the pair did not name who had made the comments, Oprah has said that Harry told her off camera that his grandparents were not involved.
Appearing on CBS This Morning on Monday to discuss the interview, Oprah said: “He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather [who] were a part of those conversations.
“He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations – as you can see, I tried to get that answer, on camera and off.”
Meghan previously told Oprah that the conversations about Archie were relayed to Prince Harry.
“I think that would be very damaging to them,” she said.
Prince Harry also said he would not reveal what transpired in the conversation, saying: “That conversation I’m never going to share. At the time, it was awkward. I was a little bit shocked.”
Meghan went on to talk about the importance of representation and how the disparaging remarks about Archie’s skin colour were hard for her to understand.
She explained: “I could never understand how it wouldn’t be seen as an added benefit and a reflection of the world today, especially right now, to go how inclusive is that that you can see someone who looks like you in this family, much less someone who was born into it.”
Buckingham Palace is under pressure to investigate the claims, with shadow education secretary Kate Green telling Sky News: “If there are allegations of racism, I would expect them to be treated by the palace with the utmost seriousness and fully investigated.”
The interview also saw Meghan candidly opening up about feeling suicidal during her time as part of the Royal Family, while Harry also revealed that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking calls from him following the couple’s decision to step down from their roles as senior royals.
CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs on ITV at 9pm tonight and on ITV Hub