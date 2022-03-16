'Blood Rain' Incoming: WTF Is Going On With Today's Orange Sky?

Saharan Dust colours the sky orange on March 15, 2022 in Granada, Spain. Carlos Gil Andreu via Getty Images

Even though it’s finally spring and the days are getting longer, the sky has mysteriously turned orange all across Europe this week.

The ominous sky is actually a sign of a huge sandstorm set to arrive in parts of England this week, having been transported more than 1,500 miles in from the Sahara Desert by a weather front.

It’s part of Storm Celia, which brought strong winds, hot air and travel disruption to the Canary Islands before moving eastwards to Spain, Portugal and France on Monday and Tuesday.

Spanish officials even warned the public to wear face masks and avoid going outside if possible due to the depleted air quality, although it’s important to note that the dust amounts reaching the UK are expected to be significantly lower.

According to the Met Office, the dust is lingering approximately two kilometres above ground level, but some might fall to the ground when it rains making the droplets turn orange. This is a natural phenomenon which is sometimes dubbed “blood rain”, but scientifically known as wet deposition.

The dust can trigger reduced solar energy production and slightly lower surface temperatures, as it reflects the sun’s light away from the ground.

Reading University meteorologist, Dr Claire Ryder, said the areas between Dorset to Suffolk were likely to be the most affected by the worsening air quality in the UK on Wednesday.

#SaharanDust has been collecting on my car @UniofReading this morning, also known as #BloodRain or, more scientifically, wet deposition pic.twitter.com/RQkbQmfMat — Dr Claire Ryder (@DustyCRyder) March 16, 2022

According to the i newspaper, Met Office forecaster Richard Miles said: “We don’t expect significant impacts – the most likely would be on the cloudscapes at sunset, but as conditions are likely to be generally overcast and wet for much of the day this is unlikely to amount to much.

“There are no air quality warnings.”

Photos shared on Twitter show how Storm Celia’s has been impacting the UK today, before the dust moves on towards the Netherlands and Germany.

The sky has turned a very strange dusky orange color in Central London, apparently we’re getting a #SaharanDust plume today. #SaharanPlume pic.twitter.com/o0aVaOs4LI — Neil A.Evans (@NeilEvansRocks) March 16, 2022

While undoubtedly spooky, the scenes pictured across Europe were even more alarming. The dust reportedly reached the snow in the Alps too, tinting it orange.

A #SaharanDust storm has transformed skies and landscapes in parts of Europe today, affecting air quality.

This is the view of the Jura mountains in Switzerland from @meteosuisse.

Forecasts from @Dust_Barcelona https://t.co/k68I3MwGhc pic.twitter.com/Ntv157kNNk — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) March 15, 2022

Mark Parrington, senior scientist for the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, also shared a video showing how the cloud of Sahara dust has moved across Europe and a prediction of where it will go for the next couple of days.

The dust is expected to have clearly completely by the end of the weekend.