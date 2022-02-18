Twitter Can't Get Enough Of The One Good Thing To Come Out Of Storm Eunice

Journalists attempting to report on Storm Eunice while standing right in the eye Storm Eunice is exactly what everyone needed to see today, according to Twitter.
People have been sharing all of their favourite moments of reporters caught in the middle of the extreme weather in honour of Friday’s dramatic storm.
The Met Office released a red weather warning for south west England, Wales, London and south east England, this week meaning the conditions are now extremely dangerous.
However, that hasn’t stopped some broadcasters sending out their most hardy reporters to cover the dramatic events for a few minutes at a time.
Here’s a roundup of some of the funniest clips cheering the public up:
Then there’s the livestream from a man with a camera filming planes attempting to land at Heathrow Airport during the storm, which has now accumulated more than 100,000 viewers.
‘Big Jet TV’ YouTube channel has people cheering for pilots when they manage to safely land on the runaway amid the chaotic weather.