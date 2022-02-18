Twitter Can't Get Enough Of The One Good Thing To Come Out Of Storm Eunice

A person covers herself as large waves and strong winds hit during Storm Eunice, in Cornwall. Tom Nicholson via Reuters

Journalists attempting to report on Storm Eunice while standing right in the eye Storm Eunice is exactly what everyone needed to see today, according to Twitter.

People have been sharing all of their favourite moments of reporters caught in the middle of the extreme weather in honour of Friday’s dramatic storm.

Advertisement

The Met Office released a red weather warning for south west England, Wales, London and south east England, this week meaning the conditions are now extremely dangerous.

However, that hasn’t stopped some broadcasters sending out their most hardy reporters to cover the dramatic events for a few minutes at a time.

Advertisement

Here’s a roundup of some of the funniest clips cheering the public up:

Sky News reporter battered by a wave.



“The advice is really to stay inside.” pic.twitter.com/hJS1RKVRCm — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 18, 2022

This is the mood for the day pic.twitter.com/W6nBZ2xsPI — HabKat (@Habibakatsha) February 18, 2022

Brace yourself for a day of reporters doing this on news programmes… pic.twitter.com/CuQmCCkTS1 — Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) February 18, 2022

Morning TV host: now we have Andrew on the south coast this morning, Andrew, I take it things are a little bit windy today!



Andrew the weather guy, who is only doing the report from outside because everyone wants to see him to get fucked over by the weather: YES THANK YOU JANET, — Tommy T (@tom_usher_) February 18, 2022

the perfect day to revive this gif pic.twitter.com/UZ9G7hwidA — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 18, 2022

Dear broadcast colleagues,



Ignore the haters, I for one absolutely adore your on-the-scene weather reports. (Even if it is a little feeling of schadenfreude.)



Keep up the good work. 💪💨 — Sophia Sleigh (@SophiaSleigh) February 18, 2022

“Very few people out walking, most of them having to walk sideways”



Danger-to-life warning extended as Storm Eunice hits UK



BBC’s Tomos Morgan reports from south Waleshttps://t.co/aYHC9PlLjS pic.twitter.com/tzaRFjmIwU — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 18, 2022

I’m going to stand firm on my view that a reporter being buffeted and rained on, or wading in floodwater, is proper reporting and not just a US imported gimmick. News is a human thing and we need our stories delivered that way. — Shelagh Fogarty 💚 (@ShelaghFogarty) February 18, 2022

Then there’s the livestream from a man with a camera filming planes attempting to land at Heathrow Airport during the storm, which has now accumulated more than 100,000 viewers.

Advertisement

‘Big Jet TV’ YouTube channel has people cheering for pilots when they manage to safely land on the runaway amid the chaotic weather.

Big Jet TV is currently getting more than two and a half times more viewers than GB News usually gets. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 18, 2022

This is the most compelling telly I've watched in years. https://t.co/iGks4qJ8Lq — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) February 18, 2022

my Twitter feed today has gone from people insisting working from home is more productive to people obsessing about Big Jet TV... — Henry Mance (@henrymance) February 18, 2022

My cat is currently obsessed with the live stream of planes landing at Heathrow.#StormEunice pic.twitter.com/2N9WNFZIiv — James Harrison (@JamesWHarrison) February 18, 2022