Several key figures from the world of cinema have criticised the Film Academy, following their announcement that a number of non-acting categories will not be aired live during the Oscars this year.
Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Live-Action Short and Best Make-Up/Hairstyling will be awarded during the ad breaks of this year’s ceremony.
This decision has irked a number of actors and directors, including Alfonso Cuarón, the Best Director nominee behind Roma, which is up for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars.
He pointed out: “In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and without editing.”
Meanwhile, fellow Best Director nominee Spike Lee told the LA Times: “Without cinematographers and film editors, I would be lost, wandering in the cinema wilderness.”
Meanwhile, the president of the American Society Of Cinematographers said on the subject (via Deadline): “After receiving many comments on this matter from ASC members, I think I speak for many of them in declaring this a most unfortunate decision.”
But they aren’t the only ones annoyed at this decision, with several other stars venting their feelings on Twitter, including several Oscar nominees past and present…
Three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki noted in a since-deleted Instagram post that the Academy’s decision was an “unfortunate” one, branding cinematography and editing “the primordial compositions of cinema”.
Variety has claimed that the “emotionally resonant” moments from the four speeches not aired live will be shown later in the broadcast.
Of course, this isn’t the only case of messiness associated with this year’s Oscars, which is going ahead without a host for the first time in 30 years, following a debacle involving comedian Kevin Hart, who was not replaced after quitting the job when historic homophobic tweets of his resurfaced.
There’s also the reports that only two of the five Best Original Song nominees were originally going to be performed during the ceremony, which the Academy backtracked on, allegedly after pressure was put on them by Lady Gaga herself.
The 91st Academy Awards will go ahead on Sunday 24 February in Los Angeles.