Several key figures from the world of cinema have criticised the Film Academy, following their announcement that a number of non-acting categories will not be aired live during the Oscars this year. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Live-Action Short and Best Make-Up/Hairstyling will be awarded during the ad breaks of this year’s ceremony.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images The Oscars will take place later this month

This decision has irked a number of actors and directors, including Alfonso Cuarón, the Best Director nominee behind Roma, which is up for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars. He pointed out: “In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and without editing.”

In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and without editing. — Alfonso Cuaron (@alfonsocuaron) February 12, 2019

Meanwhile, fellow Best Director nominee Spike Lee told the LA Times: “Without cinematographers and film editors, I would be lost, wandering in the cinema wilderness.” Meanwhile, the president of the American Society Of Cinematographers said on the subject (via Deadline): “After receiving many comments on this matter from ASC members, I think I speak for many of them in declaring this a most unfortunate decision.” But they aren’t the only ones annoyed at this decision, with several other stars venting their feelings on Twitter, including several Oscar nominees past and present…

Reposting, revised: I would not presume to suggest what categories should occur during commercials on Oscars night, but, please: Cinematography & Editing are at the very heart of our craft. They are not inherited from a theatrical or literary tradition: they are cinema itself. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 13, 2019

The Academy is removing cinematography, editing and make up from the televised show?

This is just such a fundamentally stupid decision, I’m not even going to be bothered trying to be a smart arse about it.

It’s just too fucking dumb for words. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 12, 2019

I couldn't agree more. If we are here to celebrate the craft and medium, its hard to imagine putting these categories down a tier from any others. https://t.co/poGUUeOsRl — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) February 12, 2019