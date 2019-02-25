With all the Oscars handed out for another year, it was time for the celebrations to really get underway after Sunday night’s ceremony drew to a close. The majority of those in attendance headed to the world famous Vanity Fair after-show bash where they partied into the wee hours. Here’s a look at some of our favourite arrivals at the star-studded bash... 1. Lady Gaga made a terribly low-key entrance, following her Oscar win for Best Original Song

2. Whereas Michelle Rodriguez really was keen on sneaking in quietly

3. Caitlyn Jenner arrived with daughter Kendall and girlfriend Sophia Hutchins

4. Billy Porter wore an outfit that was even more spectacular than his Oscars look

5. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were absolute couple goals

6. Newlyweds Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were looking pretty adorable too

7. Melissa McCarthy couldn’t really be blamed for wanting to turn up in her tracksuit after hours in a big ol’ frock

8. Richard E Grant continued to live his best life, despite not winning his category

9. Terry Crews had enough energy for everyone in attendance

10. Rita Ora was representing the UK after managing to bag an invite

11. Lupita Nyong’o looked like a beautiful swan

12. Olivia Colman was still absolutely beaming following her big win

13. Of all people we expected to see on the red carpet, Marilyn Manson was certainly not one of them

14. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were a delight as always

15. Renee Zellweger made a rare red carpet appearance

16. We were big fans of Selma Blair’s swishy dress

17. And can we all just take a moment to appreciate the goddess that is Serena Williams please?