The Oscars red carpet FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

After an awards season that has seen the Grammys bumped back due to the Covid crisis and the Golden Globes’ usual broadcast axed amid controversy, the A-listers were finally able to rub shoulders at the weekend, as the Oscars red carpet was rolled out at last.

The 94th Academy Awards returned to their usual location at the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre on Sunday night, after last year’s was moved because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

And true to form, you can always count on the Oscars to bring out the big names.

Advertisement

Jessica Chastain Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose Mike Coppola via Getty Images

It wasn’t just the nominees turning heads, though, with some seriously impressive stars among the night’s presenters, including last year’s Oscar recipients Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung.

So suffice to say, there was a lot going on over on the red carpet.

Advertisement

Kodi Smit-McPhee David Livingston via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield Mike Coppola via Getty Images

The stars have officially started making their way into the event, so take a scroll through the gallery below for all the snaps you need to see.

And make sure you keep checking back, because we’ll be updating as more of the celebrity guests arrive at the Oscars…

Oscars 2022: All The Red Carpet Snaps You Need To See See gallery

Want to watch the Oscars live? Sky is screening the event on its Sky Cinema Oscars channel or you can sign up for a seven-day free trial for a Sky Cinema pass from NOW.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.