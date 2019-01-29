BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry died suddenly from ovarian cancer, her husband has confirmed. The former Radio 1 presenter passed away at Christie Hospital in Manchester earlier this month, at the age of 51.

Dianne worked alongside Simon Mayo and Steve Wright on Radio 1 before moving to North West Tonight in 1994, where she worked until her death. She was the main weather presenter on the programme and also fronted regional current affairs show ‘Inside Out North West’.

Husband Ian Hindle paid tribute to the “amazing wife and mother who embraced life to the full”. He now wants to set up a charity in her memory to raise awareness of the illness.

The symptoms of ovarian cancer can be vague, according to Cancer Research UK, particularly when the disease is in its early stages. But being aware of them – and when you should seek help – could make a difference to prognosis.