BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry died suddenly from ovarian cancer, her husband has confirmed. The former Radio 1 presenter passed away at Christie Hospital in Manchester earlier this month, at the age of 51.
Dianne worked alongside Simon Mayo and Steve Wright on Radio 1 before moving to North West Tonight in 1994, where she worked until her death. She was the main weather presenter on the programme and also fronted regional current affairs show ‘Inside Out North West’.
Husband Ian Hindle paid tribute to the “amazing wife and mother who embraced life to the full”. He now wants to set up a charity in her memory to raise awareness of the illness.
The symptoms of ovarian cancer can be vague, according to Cancer Research UK, particularly when the disease is in its early stages. But being aware of them – and when you should seek help – could make a difference to prognosis.
Ovarian cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women. It typically affects those who have been through the menopause – usually over the age of 50 – but can affect younger women too.
Symptoms Of Ovarian Cancer
:: Feeling full quickly
:: Loss of appetite
:: Pain in the abdomen or lower abdomen which doesn’t go away
:: Bloating of the abdomen
:: Needing to wee more frequently
:: Unexplained tiredness
:: Changes in bowel habits.
When To Visit Your GP
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends that if you have the above symptoms 12 or more times a month, you should see your GP, who will arrange tests – especially if you’re over 50 years old.
Ovarian Cancer Treatment And Prognosis
As with most cancers, the faster it is diagnosed and treated, the better the prognosis. However sadly it often remains undiscovered until it has spread.
Treatment for ovarian cancer will vary depending on the stage of the cancer and whether the patient wants to have children. Most people have a combination of surgery and chemotherapy.
[Read More: Ovarian Cancer: Why Are Women In Their Thirties Having To Fight For Treatment?]
The aim of treatment is to cure the cancer if possible, however if the cancer is advanced, treatment aims to relieve symptoms and control it for as long as possible.
Around half of women with ovarian cancer will live for at least five years after diagnosis, according to NHS Choices, and about one in three will live at least 10 years.