Paedophile Russell Bishop Jailed For Life For ‘Babes In The Woods’ Murders

Bishop denied murder, claiming the evidence could have been contaminated.

Tests on a sample from Karen’s left forearm also revealed a “one in a billion” DNA match to Bishop.

A sweatshirt discarded on Bishop’s route home was linked to the defendant by DNA, while fibre, paint and traces of ivy placed it at the murder scene in Wild Park.

While serving life for attempted murder, Bishop, now 52, was ordered to face a fresh trial under the double jeopardy law in light of a DNA breakthrough. His fresh conviction will see him serve a minimum of 36 years for the two murders.

Bishop was 20 years old when he sexually assaulted and strangled the girls in a woodland den in Brighton. He was cleared of their murders in 1987 but within three years went on to kidnap, molest and strangle a seven-year-old girl.

PA Ready News UK Nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway were found dead in a woodland den in Brighton in 1986

But the jury rejected his defence and convicted him at the Old Bailey after just two and a half hours, on the anniversary of Bishop’s original acquittal.

Bishop refused to attend court for his sentencing at the Old Bailey.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Sweeney said: “I have no doubt that you were a predatory paedophile.

“The terror that each girl must have suffered in their final moments is unimaginable.”

Members of the girls’ families wept and hugged each other after the verdict.

Karen’s mother Michelle Hadaway said Bishop was an “evil monster”. In a victim impact statement, she said: “Finally justice has been done and Bishop has been seen as the evil monster he really is.

“On October 15 this year he was tried for the second time. That trial has lasted for a couple of months and has finally led to conviction. This is the result we should have had 31 years ago. Having to go through a second trial has been traumatic and heartbreaking for me and my family.”

Sue Eismann, Nicola’s mother, told how her world “turned upside down” after the death of her daughter.

On her feelings about Bishop, she said: “I have lived with the pain, the loss and sheer hate towards him for what he had done for the last 32 years.

“Russell Bishop is a horrible, wicked man. No child is safe if he is allowed to be free.”

Barrie Fellows said the loss of Nicola destroyed his relationship with his wife, saying it “tore us apart”.

On the false accusations he has faced over the murders, he said: “Thirty-two years is a long time to be suspected of murdering your daughter. When they arrested and charged Russell Bishop I thought that would be the end and we would get some closure. It did not pan out like that.

“Since the trial began I have been through every feeling imaginable from hope to sheer dread.

“Words cannot describe how I feel about Russell Bishop and the effect it has had on people’s lives.”

Members of the girls’ families were embraced by jurors who had all turned up to see Bishop sentenced in his absence.

Afterwards, Detective Superintendent Jeff Riley, of Sussex Police, said: “Russell Bishop is a truly wicked man and the life sentence with a minimum term of 36 years reflects the true magnitude of the terrible crimes against these two young girls.

“Bishop will hopefully spend the remainder of his life behind bars where he truly belongs and never darken the streets of Brighton again.

“This significant term of imprisonment will of course never make up for the loss of Karen and Nicola but I hope their families will take some comfort from it.”