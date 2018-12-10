Less than three years later, he was convicted of the kidnap, sex assault and attempted murder of a seven-year-old girl and jailed for life.

On Monday a jury at London’s Old Bailey returned their guilty verdicts exactly 31 years to the day after he was first cleared.

He was ordered to stand trial for the so-called Babes in the Wood murders for a second time in light of new forensic evidence.

Former roofer Bishop, now 52, had denied two counts of murder.

Timeline

- 1984: Russell Bishop is arrested for the Grand Hotel bombing but later found not to be connected.

- October 9 1986: Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway go missing while out playing in Wild Park, Brighton, after school. Bishop is seen in the area shortly before.

- October 10 1986: Bishop and his dog Misty join the search which ends when two 18-year-olds find their bodies in a woodland den.

- October 31: Bishop, who had already been spoken to by police, is formally arrested and interviewed under caution.

- December 3 1986: He is remanded in custody after being charged with the murders.

- December 7 1987: Bishop’s 16-year-old girlfriend Marion Stevenson first is plied with champagne and interviewed by the News of the World (NotW) at a hotel.

- December 10 1987: Bishop is acquitted of the murders.

- December 13 1987: NotW publishes a story in which Stevenson claims she saw a video of Nicola in bed with a man and that Bishop’s home had been bugged.

- 1988: Stevenson first alleges to police that Nicola’s father Barrie Fellows watched a video of his daughter being abused by the lodger Dougie Judd.

- February 4 1990: Bishop abducts a seven-year-old girl and sexually assaults and throttles her leaving her for dead at Devil’s Dyke.

- December 13 1990: Bishop is convicted of her attempted murder and sentenced to life.

- December 20 1993: The Pinto sweatshirt is taken to Aldermaston to be examined by forensic scientists. DNA testing at this stage is unsuccessful.

- February 1994: Bishop serves an unsuccessful writ against Sussex Police and gives evidence at the High Court.

- 1998: Karen’s father Lee Hadaway dies without seeing his daughter’s killer brought to justice.

- July 23 2002: The Pinto is submitted to the Forensic Science Service to examine a bloodstained cuff, prompted by a Parole Board hearing.

- 2003: The law on double jeopardy is passed, paving the way for Bishop’s acquittal to be quashed if new evidence can be found.

- August 2003: Results of DNA testing on the Pinto indicate more than two contributors, but are considered unsuitable for comparison against the National DNA Database.

- December 2005: More forensic work is carried out and fibres provide “very strong support” for the suggestion the Pinto was linked to Bishop’s home. Hairs from the Pinto are also linked to Bishop. But the CPS concluded the evidence is not yet strong enough for a retrial.

- 2007: Stevenson is interviewed again by police and gives conflicting accounts about the Nicola video. Barrie Fellows and Dougie Judd are interviewed but never charged with any offence.

- 2011: A further forensic review is led by LGC Limited in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

- August 2012: Cold case specialist Roy Green, from LGC, receives boxes of retained material from the Forensic Archive, including tapings from the post-mortem examinations of the girls.

- November 2013: Detective Superintendent Jeff Riley is appointed senior investigating officer in the cold case. Green informs police he has an almost complete DNA profile matching Bishop on the right cuff of the Pinto. Future forensic work is agreed to look at fibres, paint, hair and deploy a new DNA-17 test as well as continuity of evidence.

- Mid-2015: Senior scientific adviser Rosalyn Hammond concludes the DNA on the cuff cannot be relied on, due to the possibilities of inadvertent transfer.

- June 2015: Green finds fibres and DNA linking Bishop and the victims to the Pinto sweatshirt. Bishop’s DNA was found on a swab from Karen’s left forearm. Dr Louisa Marsh connects the girls to the Pinto by paint flecks, also connected with Bishop’s paintwork.

- May 10 2016: Bishop is taken from Frankland prison and re-arrested for the murders.

- December 12 2017: Bishop is ordered to stand trial for the murders a second time under double jeopardy rules in light of “new and compelling evidence”.

- February 2018: Bishop makes his first appearance at the Old Bailey and denies the murders.

- October-December 2018: Bishop goes on trial for the murders.

- December 10 2018: Bishop is convicted at the Old Bailey of the crimes, on the 31st anniversary of his acquittal in 1987.