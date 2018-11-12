Paint evidence “strongly supports” the conclusion that the two Babes in the Wood murder victims came into contact with a jumper linked to their alleged killer, a court has heard.

Russell Bishop, 52, is on trial at the Old Bailey charged with the murders of nine-year-olds Karen Hadaway and Nicola Fellows.

The girls were sexually assaulted and strangled in Wild Park in Brighton in October 1986.

Bishop was acquitted of the murders in 1987, but was ordered to face a fresh trial in light of new evidence from advances in DNA testing.

The 52-year-old, formerly from Brighton, East Sussex, has denied two charges of murder.

Jurors heard that paint found on a sweatshirt allegedly linked to Bishop matched that found in the schoolgirls’ clothes and on Nicola’s neck.