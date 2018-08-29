Things You'll Only Know If You're The Parent Of A Fussy Eater

Fussy eaters exist. Fact. They are not the product of lazy parents nor do they suffer from any particular allergy. They are what they say on the label: fussy. But such a light, throwaway term really doesn’t quite do justice to the reality of trying to sustain a fussy eater. Begging and bribing - there is no approach you won’t try and no tactic to tempt your toddler or teen into even trying to eat a decent meal.

Do you have a fussy eater in your fold? Here’s how to tell if you have spawned a food fighter:

Breakfast gets off to a rocky start

It’s the highlight of your day as it is the one meal you cannot blame your child’s lack of appetite on or the ill advised snacks/drinks you gave them earlier. Of course they still don’t eat anything but at least it’s not your fault.

Favourite foods are a no-go

An evil trick your child plays on you to lull you into a false sense of security when preparing a food previously described as “their favourite”. As soon as it is served, the child recoils in horror. It may have been a favourite when they threw it in the trolley and made blood vows to eat it. But hey, that was hours ago.

Every plate has to be perfect

All the elements of a potential dinner win are there but because a corner of pasta has an unusual twist or carrot has fallen onto a pea, the dish is now irretrievably ruined. They didn’t want it “like that”. Sobs loudly (from parents in kitchen).

You get picnic fear

It should be the perfect setting: a wide range of foods they can pick at while they play – and surely everyone loves a sausage roll. But no. Apparently not. While you waft wasps from your carefully-planned menu, your child runs into negative calories quicker than you can say ham sandwich. Cue hangry child, hot and bothered meltdown and inevitable insect stings. Cue broken parent reaching for the chocolate mini rolls.