'Parenting Done Right': Non-Binary Barista Praises Customer For Explaining Gender To Their Child

When Jay Jackson was asked “are you a boy or a girl?” by a child, they did not expect the parent to step in with a perfect explanation about what it means to identify as non-binary. “At work a kid asked me if I was a boy or a girl so I said ‘neither’ and their parent explained that some people are ‘he’, some are ‘she’ and others are ‘they’,” barista Jackson tweeted. “The kid replied that they had never thought of that, and the parent said they could think about it more together later.” Jackson added: “Parenting done right, I welled up, my coworkers were emotional, it was everything.”

haters gonna hate, meanwhile i'm just gonna keep being cute 🥰 pic.twitter.com/zf9le1o6M2 — jay jackson (@campbutch) August 15, 2018

The tweets about the interaction have been liked and shared thousands of times, and Jackson said it was touching because it’s not the reaction they have come to expect from telling people they are non-binary. Speaking to HuffPost UK, Jackson, who works in Brighton and is also an artist, said: “Usually I don’t even hear that question asked politely, it’s usually shouted or jeered at me in supermarkets on the street.” Jackson said colleagues were really happy such a positive experience happened at work, as this is not a regular occurrence with customers. “I regularly come out as non-binary to people and am met by blank faces or strange looks, so to casually mention it like that expecting a bit of confusion or awkwardness and have it met by a really considered answer was touching,” they said. “It says something lovely about the way that person is going about their family life to be so open to talking with a young child about what is a complex topic to a lot of adults.”

Hero Images via Getty Images Stock image.