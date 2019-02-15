21 Tweets That Capture The Experience Of Food Shopping With Kids

The funny mums and dads of Twitter have managed to capture yet another struggle-filled parenting experience: the particularly difficult process of food shopping with kids.
From convincing little ones to not put every single thing in the trolley to giving in to their pleas to push the trolley themselves, these funny parents summed up the adventure quite well.
Check out 21 hilarious tweets about food shopping with kids below:
Grocery shopping with kids is just saying "put that back!" every 30 seconds until everyone is crying.— Toni Hammer (@realtonihammer) January 13, 2017
So The Fast and the Furious isn't about grocery shopping with your toddler?— Meredith (@PerfectPending) May 2, 2016
[grocery shopping]— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 28, 2016
Me: Quiet down or we're going straight home.
Kids: Yeah!
Me: Quiet down or we're staying here forever
Kids: *silence*
me [giving a press conference after taking the kids to the grocery store] I don't know what the hell happened in there. That was ridiculous— Josh (@iwearaonesie) April 10, 2017
I love it when my kid loudly asks me things like “why is your butt shaking?” while we’re grocery shopping. Awesome, kiddo!— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) January 17, 2018
The loudest sound on Earth is my child asking an inappropriate question about another customer at the grocery store.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) March 29, 2018
Is anything slower than a toddler walking through a grocery store. Yes. A toddler walking backwards through a grocery store.— Sarah Beam (@momonmanna) June 25, 2018
Me: "Grocery shopping with kids is fun!"— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) October 24, 2017
Narrator: He lied, cleaning up the eggs his son threw onto the floor of aisle two.
My kids wanted to know what it's like to be a Mom so we went grocery shopping & I asked "Can we buy this?" until they cried & took me home.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) March 20, 2017
The words "I have to go potty" are the last thing I want to hear from my 2yr old as we wait in the checkout line at the grocery store.— Jennifer Borget (@JenniferBorget) February 26, 2013
Take the kids grocery shopping if you want to hate grocery shopping even more.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) April 14, 2018
The advice I'd give five-year-old me is forget the bogeyman, plan and prepare yourself for surviving grocery shopping trips with kids.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) February 26, 2017
"It's so cute how they're pushing the grocery cart by themselves!"— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) June 24, 2017
- Me right before my kids ram someone with the grocery cart
Get to grocery shop with BOTH my children.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) June 21, 2016
It'll be fine. Everything's fine. We're all fine. Nothing to worry about. We're good. It's fine.
All of these screaming kids in this grocery store are making it impossible for me to find my own kids and husband.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) February 3, 2018
Having a baby is pretty cool if you like doomsday prepping for a 5 minute trip to the grocery store.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) April 8, 2016
Fun fact: Toddlers who have only had half a nap are completely psychotic and should not be taken on outings to the grocery store.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) April 30, 2017
Kids begged me to let them do self check out at the grocery store & I'm pretty sure our milk will expire before we finish this adventure.— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) July 7, 2017
Taking my kids grocery shopping on "free sample Saturday" so I don't have to make them lunch.— Momma of Midgard (@MidgardMomma) February 22, 2014
You say "lazy", I say "genius".
If hell exists, it's probably just grocery shopping with a cranky toddler for all of eternity.— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) November 2, 2016
At the grocery store without my kids. In case anyone asks if I took a vacation this summer.— The 21st Century SAHM (@21stcenturysahm) August 1, 2015
