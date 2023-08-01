Parents Reveal The Mortifying Things Kids Have Said In Public

Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images

Kids come out with the funniest things – often at the expense of their parents.

The official CBeebies Instagram account recently shared a screenshot from the hit children’s TV show, Bluey. In the still, Bluey’s dad can be seen awkwardly glancing around a café while his eldest daughter exclaims something loudly.

Not wanting to waste an opportunity for some major lols, CBeebies asked parents to dish the dirt on the funniest things their kids have ever said in public and the responses were... eye-opening, to say the least.

Here are some of the best replies that had us cracking up:

“Shopping in a supermarket... Me: I need to grab some razors, Daughter: yes so you can shave your fairy.”

″‘Wow, good pooing mum!’ In a public toilet. I wasn’t even pooing.”

“In a lift going to the top floor of a multi storey car park, FULL of people, my then 5 yo [year old] son said ‘hee hee it makes my willy feel funny!’ My then 8 yo wished the ground had swallowed him up.”

“Favourite cuddly toy is called ‘dirty cow’ so we have had eight years of that in public.”

“My eldest went through a stage of loving pirates and, simultaneously, a stage of adding an unnecessary ‘w’ to the front of any words starting with a vowel. I remember being in the middle of a park when he starting shouting about anchors at the top of his voice. Only he added the w…”

“On an important phone call and my 2.5yo was shouting ‘mummy, look! I drew a dog poo!’ over and over again in the background.”

“I think I have a winner… I was changing my very verbal 18 month old’s nappy in a public bathroom. As I was doing so, I leant over and kissed her tummy to which she loudly said ‘MUMMY DON’T KISS MY BULBA’ (vulva, in case you hadn’t guessed). Just waiting to have social services called on me now.”

“At the supermarket a guy gets the last two seat trolley, he had no kids. My husband mutters to me ‘what an idiot’. [We] go into the shop and our 3 year old says pointing ‘Dad is that the idiot?’.”

“My 3 year old told the lady at the Sainsburys cafe that her Daddy had sore testicles (he’s just had a vasectomy).”

“My youngest, I think 4 at the time, announced in the garden centre that ‘granny farted’ at the top of her voice as she came running over to me and my dad ... My poor mum stayed outside for a while longer before coming over, it still makes me laugh.”

“After plane had landed and ppl [people] were waiting to get off, my youngest (4) yelled ‘WE’RE OFF TO SEE NANNY TRUMPY BUM!’.”

″‘Hi, this is my daddy, my daddy has a big willy.’ On a rope bridge with dad, to the ladies waiting to pass, so dad couldn’t escape them.”

“Swimming pool changing rooms: ‘I like your boobies, mummy.’ My daughter, loud AF.”

″‘Look at that lady’s bum! It’s the biggest bum I ever sawed!’ ~ Conan, age 4 years, getting picked up from nursery (thankfully by Dad! I’d have died from embarrassment!).”