Parents Share Flying Tips After Chrissy Teigen 'Survives' First Long-Haul With Two Kids Under Three

The summer holidays are here and for lots of parents that means a well-needed break away. But before you can relax on a tropical beach, you need to get to your destination, and no form of travelling is quite as tortuous with young children as a long flight.

Which is exactly what Chrissy Teigen has just endured with her two-year-old daughter Luna and baby Miles, who is just two months old.

Teigen took to Twitter to say she had “survived” a 15-hour leg of a long haul journey, but still had another flight to go.