Half Term With The Kids? 12 Tweets From Parents Struggling To Get To The Finish Line

"My daughters are sticking incontinence pads up all over the living room."

It’s the Friday of half-term and by the looks of Twitter, parents have been having a pretty hectic week.

From trying to constantly entertain their kids, to putting up with their weird and wonderful quirks all day every day – it’s been full-on.

Here are 12 tweets summing up the half-term struggle.

It didn’t start off well...

And things just went down hill from there

Parents have been finding easy ways to entertain the kids

While others are finding themselves saying and doing the weirdest things

Some are just finding this all too much

At least some kids can relate to how it feels to be a parent

Not long now. 

