Whether your child is running in to remark on the way you look, proudly shout “I’ve done a poo!” or has decided to bang on the shower cubicle doors with their hardest, noisiest toy – it’s safe to say that shower time is rarely a peaceful affair when young kids are about.
Don’t believe us? These parents and caregivers have perfectly summed up the shower time experience of anyone living with young children right now...
1.
Me in the shower: 🚿🛀🏼 *hears 3yo’s feet running in— Tara Hannon ⭐️ (@tarajhannon) May 5, 2021
3yo: Mom, do you double dare me to jump in the shower with my bathing suit on?!
Me in the shower: 👀?
3yo: pic.twitter.com/2lkxWbng8D
2.
Nothing will wake you up faster than your 2yo ripping open the shower curtain at 6am like he Norman Bates— i c r e a t u r e (@IAmYardDad) January 22, 2021
3.
I’m showering for work when 9 y/o busts in on me.— Jennifer Public Radiooooo👻 (@AmbientSynthy) September 30, 2023
Me: “Excuse me!”
9 y/o: “I’m late for school and I have to brush my teeth. Just stay in the shower. I don’t want to see anything that will ruin my childhood.”
☠️
4.
Me to 3yo: "Go watch paw patrol so mommy can shower."— Unbalanced Momma (@UnbalancedMomma) June 30, 2018
3yo: "Ok. I won't play with scissors or knives. I won't get a chair and open the closet and get your keys. I won't back the van up the driveway." pic.twitter.com/HQFapTIzHl
5.
3yo: Why do we have a room just for the toilet and the bath?— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) October 12, 2023
Me: So people can have privacy when they’re going to the bathroom or taking a shower.
3yo: Why would someone want that?
I think I’m beginning to understand the root of much of our disconnect.
6.
Have kids so when you finally get 3 minutes to take a shower the 5yo starts frantically banging on the door and you leap out dripping wet and covered in soap thinking something terrible has happened and she just wanted to tell you she saw a chipmunk outside.— Dinah (@dinahaddie) July 20, 2022
7.
6yo:— urn SOCIALLY DISTANT SINCE 1993 (@urn) October 8, 2019
Me:
6yo:
Me:
6yo:
Me:
6yo:
Me:
6yo:
Me:
6yo:
Me:
6yo:
Me:
6yo:
Me:
6yo:
Me:
6yo:
Me: *gets in shower*
6yo: "Dad, can you put my hair in a ponytail?"
8.
I came out the shower and my 4yo said “oh mummy not your boobies again” so I told her she’d have boobies when she grows up and she said “no I won’t because when I grow up I’ll be a flamingo”— MumInBits (@MumInBits) August 4, 2021
9.
Potty training scene: I'm in shower. 2yo stands next to toilet & pees. "Hurry. Go to ur potty!" Husband walks in & wipes floor w/ my shirt.— Liz Chennamchetty (@LChennamchetty) July 17, 2016
10.
When I was in the shower this morning, my 6yo discovered the funny scream I make when he flushes the toilet so I’m gonna have to kick him out of the house. We’ve had a good run.— Shannon Carpenter (@HossmanAtHome) September 4, 2019
11.
Anyone who is contemplating whether or not to have kids...— Tortured by Toddlers (@TorturedByTots) August 19, 2020
I just took a shower and my 4yo had his face pressed to the glass door the entire time, repetitively asking me why I don’t have a dinghy.
12.
Me before having kids: I'm not gonna be one of those parents who let my kids control my life— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) May 28, 2023
Me to my 3yo: I have to either wear a ponytail or take a shower. You can decide.
3yo, sobbing: Can...can you just wear a half ponytail?
Me: Ok, ok, that's a good compromise.
13.
A rather awkward moment with my 5yo tonight.— Annelouise Jordan MCCT🦩🏴 (@Leazy84) February 9, 2021
Me: *in the shower*
5yo: *walks in takes a moment to look* where’s the body part I came out of?
Me: *awkwardly hug my body* it’s called a vagina
5yo: do I have a vagina?
Me: no you have a penis
5yo: can I have an apple? #parenting
14.
6yo: Tie my shoes!— S. Rain Lawrence (@rainobscured) July 31, 2016
Me: Sure, it's just going to be a minute
6yo: WHY?
Me: uh, because I'm in the shower?
6yo: UGH! *stomps out of bathroom*
15.
Me, enjoying my shower:— greensponreads (@needmoarcoffee1) July 16, 2023
My 4yo, outside the shower curtain: do mermaids have bones?
16.
toddler *hands me a bag of chips*— Josh (@iwearaonesie) September 22, 2018
me *opens it* *gives it back to him* *resumes showering*
17.
Showering with my 7yo: “Why are your boobs so huge if they don’t have milk in them anymore?” “This one is medium and this one is large!” “They jiggle when you wash your hair!” #kidsamiright— Jenna (@shamanbongchee1) August 31, 2018
18.
Me: closes my own bathroom door to take a shower.— Kelly Coon (@KellyCoon106) November 4, 2021
8yo son: opens door. “GAH! Mom, why are you naked!??” 😦
Me: pic.twitter.com/fBAh5ZQuyr
19.
When your showering & your toddler answers your FT w/out you knowing & brings you the phone & your friend sees you naked. 😂😭— Priscilla Seth ❥ (@cillaaboo) October 26, 2016
20.
When you're soaking wet in the shower &your toddler runs into the bathroom yelling "HELP ME! I HAVE TO POOP!" #momlife #toddlers #parenting— ElliaRae (@mediocre_mama) September 12, 2016
21.
Being comfortable in my own skin as a mother is so important; for my mental health as well as to prepare me for today, when my toddler mooed at me as I stepped out of the shower.— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) November 15, 2022
22.
My wife thought it would be cute to take a shower with our toddler and now there's poop in the tub and everyone is screaming.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 21, 2017
