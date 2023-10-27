Parentslife as a parentif you don't laugh you will cry

22 People Who Just Wanted To Shower In Peace – But Have Kids

Five seconds' peace? Not likely.
By 

Parents editor at HuffPost UK

Westend61 via Getty Images

Whether your child is running in to remark on the way you look, proudly shout “I’ve done a poo!” or has decided to bang on the shower cubicle doors with their hardest, noisiest toy – it’s safe to say that shower time is rarely a peaceful affair when young kids are about.

Don’t believe us? These parents and caregivers have perfectly summed up the shower time experience of anyone living with young children right now...

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

Before You Go

Go To Homepage
Close