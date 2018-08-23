A man with psychiatric problems fatally stabbed his mother and sister in the Paris suburb of Trappes on Thursday and seriously wounded a third person, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

The 36-year-old launched his attack in a street in broad daylight before taking refuge in a house. He was shot dead by police when he ran towards them in a threatening way, the minister said.

“It appears the criminal had serious psychiatric problems,” Collomb told reporters in Trappes.

“He was known (to police) for advocating terrorism but it seems he was a disturbed person rather than someone who could respond to calls for action from terrorist organisations like Daesh,” he said, using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.