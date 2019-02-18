A fourth man has been charged over the murder of a doorman in Park Lane, London on News Year’s Day.

Nor Aden Hamada, 23, of no fixed address, was arrested at Gatwick Airport on Sunday as he returned to the UK.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was working outside the private event at Fountain House in Park Lane in the capital’s West End when he was stabbed to death as he tried to stop gatecrashers storming into a party.

Two of his colleagues, aged 29 and 37, were also stabbed during an altercation, as was a 29-year-old woman.

They have since been released from hospital.

Haroon Akram, 25, was arrested and charged last month with murder, four counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of violent disorder.

Adham Khalil, 20, and Adham Elshalakany, 23, were later arrested and charged with the same offences.