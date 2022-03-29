Public May Never Find Out Who Gets Handed Partygate Fines, Says No.10

Hollie Adams via Getty Images

The public may never find out who at the centre of government receives a fine for breaking lockdown laws by attending parties at Downing Street, No.10 has said.

It means people such as Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, and Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife, could be issued with a fine without voters ever knowing.

On Tuesday the Metropolitan Police announced it was set to issue twenty fixed penalty notices (FPN) in the partygate scandal. More are expected to follow.

Boris Johnson is yet to be told if he will be handed a fine, but No.10 has committed to making that public if it happens.

However the prime minister’s spokesperson said the same did not apply to anyone else issued with a FPN.

“The identities of people dealt with in this way would not be released or confirmed, that’s what the Met themselves have made clear,” the spokesperson said.

“Obviously recognising the significant public interest in the prime minister we are committed to updating should that occur in his case.”

Case was initially tasked by Johnson with investigating alleged parties, but had to recuse himself after it was revealed a Christmas event took place in his own office.

The job of conducting an internal inquiry was handed to Sue Gray, who presented her initial and limited findings in January. A fuller report is expected once the Met’s inquiry concludes.

No.10 said today Downing Street staff will also not be required to tell No.10 if they are given a fine.

The fines for breaking lockdown rules are expected to be in the range of £100.

Scotland Yard is investigating 12 parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, including gatherings attended by the PM.

The Met has said it will not disclose which parties the fines relate to, which it said was in line with College of Policing guidance on not revealing the identities of people dealt with out-of-court.