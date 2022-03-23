'Partygate Hasn’t Gone Away' – Tory MP Warns Boris Johnson

The force said it had now started interviewing witnesses and may need to contact more over the gatherings.

The Met launched its investigation in January after a string of reports about lockdown parties across Whitehall. It is formally investigating 12 events, including three the PM attended.

Separately at the end of January, senior civil servant Sue Gray published her initial findings into the parties.

Johnson has said an updated version of her report will be published once the police investigation is over.

Harper was previously among those demanding that Johnson commit to publishing the full Gray report once the police investigation has concluded.

He commented earlier this year: “Many have questioned, including my constituents, the prime minister’s honesty, integrity and fitness to hold that office. In judging him he rightly asked us to wait for all the facts.”