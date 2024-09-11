Patti LuPone Doubles Down On Past Comments About 'Movie Killer' Madonna

Madonna in Evita Moviestore/Shutterstock

Patti LuPone has absolutely no regrets when it comes to her past swipes at Madonna.

The always-candid musical theatre legend made headlines back in 2017 when she criticised the pop diva’s performance as Eva Perón in Evita, a role she originated in Broadway.

“I thought it was a piece of shit,” Patti told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen. “Madonna is a movie killer, she’s dead behind the eyes, she cannot act her way out of a paper bag, she should not be in film or on stage.”

During a particularly chaotic appearance on Hot Ones Versus with her Agatha All Along co-star Aubrey Plaza, the former White Lotus star asked as part of the game: “You said Madonna was a terrible actress and even called her a ‘movie killer’. Look into the camera and apologise to the pop icon, or eat a death wing.”

Without hesitation, Patti then wordlessly bit into a flaming hot wing, to which was Aubrey heard enthusing off-camera: “I fucking knew it.”

Patti LuPone eats a flaming hot wing rather than apologising to Madonna First We Feast

Elaborating on her feelings about Madonna, the three-time Tony winner said: “I’ve seen her on stage and I saw her in a movie, and I went, ‘um… OK’.

“There are just some things that people can’t do and you’ve just got to admit you can’t do it, that’s all. Or don’t even try it. Everybody can’t do everything. Like Kim fucking Kardashian! Can we go there? Or shall I eat a wing?”

“I love you,” Aubrey responded, as Patti let out her signature laugh.

Patti, herself a former American Horror Story alum, previously voiced her disapproval when Kim was cast in the most recent season of the long-running anthology series.

“[She’s taking roles away from] actors,” Patti insisted. “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim… you know… what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs Worthington.”