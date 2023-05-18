Paul Cattermole's Cause Of Death Confirmed By Coroner

Paul Cattermole William Conran via PA Wire/PA Images

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole died of “natural causes”, a coroner has confirmed.

The pop star was found dead at his home in Dorset on April 6 at the age of 46.

The coroner said that an inquest into his death will not take place due to Paul dying of natural causes.

A spokesperson for Dorset Coroner’s Office said: “We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.

Advertisement

“As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest.”

Paul’s death came just weeks after the noughties pop band had announced a reunion tour for the autumn to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The band – who are also made up of Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens and Hannah Spearitt – previously said in a statement after Paul’s death: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

(left to right) Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O'Meara pictured in February Jonathan Brady via PA Wire/PA Images

Advertisement

The band have since said they will be going ahead with their arena tour later this year, but without Hannah, who has chosen not to take part following Paul’s death.

The pair previously dated during the band’s heyday, before reuniting briefly in 2015.

As such, the now five-piece band has rebranded as S Club, and told fans in a video message earlier this week that “Hannah will always be part of S Club 7”.

The seven-piece pop group was created by the former Spice Girls manager in 1998, and were known for hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut single Bring It All Back.