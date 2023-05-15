Hannah Spearitt Pulls Out Of S Club Tour After Paul Cattermole’s Death

Rachel Stevens, Paul Cattermole, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett of S Club 7 pictured in February. Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Hannah Spearitt has pulled out of S Club’s forthcoming tour, following the death of bandmate Paul Cattermole.

Paul died last month at his home in Dorset at the age of 46.

His death came just weeks after the noughties pop band had announced a reunion tour for the autumn to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Advertisement

However, the tour will go ahead with the band now as a five-piece.

As such, they have also rebranded from their original S Club 7 moniker to just S Club, which can be seen on their social media accounts and website.

Member Jon Lee said in a video on the band’s Instagram: “You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour.

“We wish her all the best for the future.”

Hannah and Paul previously dated during the band’s heyday, before reuniting briefly in 2015.

The band – who are also made up of Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh and Rachel Stevens – previously said in a statement after Paul’s death: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

Advertisement

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Hannah Spearritt and Paul Cattermole previously dated Andy Butterton - PA Images via Getty Images

The seven-piece pop group was created by the former Spice Girls manager in 1998, and were known for hits including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut single Bring It All Back.