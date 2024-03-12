LOADING ERROR LOADING

At Sunday night’s Oscars, Paul Giamatti double-doubled down on a meme that’s been following him all award season.

The Holdovers star, who was nominated for lead actor, posed on the red carpet with longtime girlfriend, Clara Wong, in a sharp tuxedo and black bow tie. But many fans didn’t notice the fast-food homage hidden under his sleeves.

Stylist Michael Fisher revealed in an Instagram post that Giamatti was sporting In-N-Out cuff links — a nod to the West Coast burger chain where he dined in full formalwear following the Golden Globes in January. As seen in Fisher’s post, Giamatti also wore a pocket square embroidered with the initials of his Holdovers character and the quote “See Ya!”

Paul Giamatti's cuff links were a subtle nod to his viral Golden Globes moment. Michael Fisher

His pocket square featured the initials of his Holdovers character, Paul Hunham. "I always like a keepsake that my clients can remember the special night by," stylist Michael Fisher said. Michael Fisher

Fisher said the cuff links were custom-made by Cufflinks Depot — “Paul LOVES the restaurant and always makes a stop when in LA,” he noted in an email — and the pocket square is by Tampa Monogram Embroidery.

Giamatti has made quite a meal of his viral In-N-Out appearance. After being named best actor at the Critics Choice Awards in January, he quipped, “I didn’t think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger.”