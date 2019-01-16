Two men have been found guilty of the murder of mob enforcer John Kinsella, in a case that has shone light on the murky world of Manchester’s organised crime. Mark Fellows and Steven Boyle were found guilty of the murder of Kinsella, who was killed in 2018. Fellows was also convicted over the murder of gangland boss “Mr Big” Paul Massey, who died three years earlier. Boyle was cleared of the killing of Massey. Both men were found not guilty of the attempted murder of Kinsella’s partner, Wendy Owen. Both defendants smiled as the jury foreman returned guilty verdicts, following 31 hours and three minutes of deliberations. Relatives of the victims sat in the public gallery holding hands and wiping away tears as the men were convicted, and some left court in tears before it was adjourned. Fellows and Boyle committed the murders during a deadly feud involving rival crime gangs in Salford. The feud escalated after father-of-five and grandfather Massey was killed outside his home by a spray of bullets from an Uzi sub-machine gun 2015. Two years later police were still appealing for information and it wasn’t until 2018 that police got a break when another member of Manchester’s underworld, Kinsella, was gunned down while walking his dogs with his pregnant wife.

Supplied Paul Massey, who was killed in 2015

Massey, 55, was a well-known figure in his home city of Salford and had been involved with security firms operating in Manchester and beyond. Massey was first dubbed “Mr Big” by the late Salford councillor Joe Burrows at a town hall meeting to discuss civil disturbances in 1992, and he was jailed seven years later for stabbing a man in the groin. Despite his links to the violent underworld, he was praised for his strong community spirit – he had pledged to “really make a difference to the good people of Salford” when he ran for the position of mayor in 2012, but he failed to be elected. Massey and Kinsella were associated with a gang headed by Stephen Britton that called itself “the A Team”, with Massey being regarded as a mentor by by the group’s boss. Kinsella was described as a “gangland enforcer” and already had a criminal past. During the trial it was heard he had “helped” Liverpool and England footballer, Steven Gerrard with “trouble” – he reportedly convinced a thug nicknamed “The Psycho” not to “maim” him. After being convicted in 2008 of robbing a warehouse of £41,000 of Easter eggs and Pringles, he absconded and appealed his sentence, and won.

The Guardian John Kinsella, who was killed in 2018

During the trial, prosecutor Paul Greaney QC described the gang links of both the murdered men, saying: “They were friends and associates. “Moreover, each was well known, if not notorious, within the gangland of the north-west, and both men undoubtedly had enemies. “Their undoing has to do with events in the city of Salford, where serious violence broke out between two criminal gangs in 2015.” At around 7.30pm on July 26, 2015, Massey parked his BMW outside his home in Clifton, Salford, and walked up the driveway. A gunman was lying in wait, killing him with a hail of bullets fired from an Uzi sub-machine gun before fleeing. Massey died at the scene.

PA Archive/PA Images Massey's funeral in Salford