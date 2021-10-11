Sir Paul McCartney has set the record straight about how The Beatles’ break-up went down, after being lumped with the blame 50 years ago when a comment was misconstrued.

In the lead-up to the release of his debut solo album in 1970, Macca said he was on a “break” from the record-breaking British group.

He also claimed that he didn’t anticipate that he and former bandmate John Lennon would ever “become an active songwriting partnership again”, which led many fans to assume that Sir Paul was the one who caused the band to split.

However, he’s finally shared what actually transpired, including the fact that it wasn’t his choice for The Beatles to go their separate ways.

In a new interview with John Wilson for the BBC, Sir Paul insisted: “I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no.”