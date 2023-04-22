Julian Clary's Eulogy For Paul O'Grady Apparently Included A Cheeky Nod To Blankety Blank

Paul O'Grady and Julian Clary at the Olivier Awards in 2017 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Julian Clary paid a very special tribute to his friend Paul O’Grady at the late TV legend’s funeral this week – which included a nod to one of his most famous gigs.

The stand-up comedian and Celebrity Big Brother winner was a close friend of Paul’s, and came together with many of his loved ones on Thursday when the For The Love Of Dogs host was laid to rest.

During the service, Julian also delivered a eulogy that featured a playful nod to Blankety Blank, which Paul famously hosted for a number of years in the late 90s and early 2000s as his drag alter-ego, Lily Savage.

Paul O'Grady, as Lily Savage, on the set of Blankety Blank Fremantle Media/Shutterstock

Churchwarden Normal Corfield told the Express: “[Julian] started [the eulogy] by saying because it was in a church he wouldn’t be using any swear words so he amused everybody by putting a lot of ‘blanks’ in.

“There were lots of blanks in amongst the words he said. He was telling stories about his time with Paul O’Grady and he obviously had a great time with him and he was very fond of him.”

Reverend Canon Roger Martin added: “He spoke quite a lot about their stage life together.”

Julian Clary and Paul O'Grady on stage at the Rainbow Honours in 2022 Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Other references to Paul’s career during the funeral included renditions of You’ve Gotta Get A Gimmick and Tomorrow from the musicals Gypsy and Annie.

Paul previously performed You’ve Gotta Get A Gimmick at the Royal Variety Performance as Lily Savage, accompanied by his friends Cilla Black and Barbara Windsor.